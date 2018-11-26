Southwick Leisure Centre: New all-weather pitch and refurbished tennis courts planned

A new all-weather pitch and refurbished tennis courts are planned at Southwick Leisure Centre.

Currently the six tennis courts and cricket practice facility next to the centre are all out of use.

Adur District Council is proposing to construct a new third generation (3G) all-weather pitching including new fencing and flood lighting to replace the western three derelict tennis courts away from residential properties.

Refurbishment of the eastern tennis courts is also planned, subject to planning permission being obtained.

Netball could be accommodated, with the installation of a LTA-supported club spark booking remote access system and gate to maximise usage included in the plans.

The existing cricket practice facility is set to be removed due to low usage and maintenance costs. The remaining area would be considered for other sports and leisure provision in the future.

The overall cost of the project, which is due to be discussed by Adur and Worthing councils’ joint strategic committee on Tuesday December 4, is estimated to be £322,000.

Southwick Leisure Centre is run by Impulse Leisure.