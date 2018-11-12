Southwick 'does community proud' as more than 1,000 attend Remembrance event

Southwick centre was filled with respectful residents as the town remembered the fallen on Armistice Day.

A bustling parade led by the Lancing Nautical Training Corps marched from Southwick Square at 10:30am.

Hundreds gather in Southwick. Photo: Sam Brooke

The Royal British Legion, St John’s Ambulance, and many youth groups from Southwick proceeded through the town centre towards Southwick Green.

Reverend Jonathan French, of St Michael and All Angels Church, led a solemn service there that honoured the dead and prayed for peace.

Two minutes’ silence were held at 11am before wreaths were laid at the memorial by local groups.

Afterwards, Reverend French said: “It was a very moving and meaningful event to come together for, particularly the whole community of Southwick.

Crosses in Southwick. Photo Sam Brooke

“It was particularly poignant today because of the 100 years since the end of the First World War, where 145 young men from Southwick lost their lives.

“For whatever reason wars come about, we do need to remember those British men and women who defend our way of life.”

Karl Owens, from the RNLI, was particularly proud of the service.

Not only did he play the Last Post for the 25th time, but he was one of three generations of his family involved.

He said: “My grandfather is with the Royal British Legion, while my daughter’s been selected to lay the wreath for the Rainbows.

“I’m full of cold but I’m buzzing. My wife’s here with a lot of tissues - we’re proud more than anything else.

“The Legion’s gone from massive to tiny since I’ve started, but as long as young people keep remembering, the spirit of the day won’t go.”

Councillor Neil Parkin, Leader of Adur District Council, said: “I represented the council at Southwick and was greatly moved by the turnout of more than 1,000 people.

"As ever, the people of Southwick did their community proud.”

Report by Sam Brooke.

