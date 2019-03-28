Southwick dancers celebrate 100-trophy success at Kent championship

Dancers from a dance academy which has classes at Southwick, Mile Oak and Hove are celebrating after returning from a championship with more than 100 trophies.

Members of Justdance Academy competed against more than 15 schools in the Romney Sands Championship 2019, a freestyle dance competition in Kent.

Millie Baldwin was overall premier grand final winner, achieving the top prize in her section and becoming the Premier Championship Freestyle Dancer of Romney 2019.

Other successes from Justdance Academy included Freya Richards and Tia Barker who managed to win the overall pairs section, which means they are proud to call themselves the Romney Sands Championships Pairs winners.

Dance teachers Justine and Courtney Collins said they were super proud of all 27 dancers in the troupe following the results.

