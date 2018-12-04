Southwick Community Centre to get new seating thanks to Christmas fair

Southwick Christmas Market may have been cancelled due to bad weather but people still had Southwick Community Centre Christmas Fair to look forward to on Saturday.

Organisers said as soon as the doors opened, people started to flock in and all the rooms were occupied.

Southwick Community Centre Christmas fair. Picture: Steve Robards SR1831384

The stalls were run by affiliated groups who regularly meet at the centre, in Southwick Street, and other people who wanted to take part.

Maxine Coomber, president of Southwick Community Association, said: "Although the weather was not as good as last year, when the doors opened, the people started to come in to see what the centre had to offer.

"They were also able to enter the grounds through the new gates, just opened a few days, showing lovely surroundings.

"It was so good to see the variety of events and the laughter as you walked about."

The canteen offered refreshments with homemade cakes and The Barn, a multi-use facility, had Father Christmas in his Grotto.

On stage, the Pauline Quirke Academy gave a demonstration of singing and dancing, followed a little later by the Performing Art School, both very popular and much enjoyed by the audience.

The grand draw was run by the Individual Members Section, which also had a sales table and children’s lucky dip, including one for babies.

Maxine added: "It is always rewarding when you see children’s faces light up when opening presents or seeing brothers and sisters performing on stage in one of the dance schools.

"Everyone enjoyed themselves, a huge thank you to everyone for making this possible."

There were 20 prizes in the grand draw, including the first prize of £100. The winning tickets were drawn by Maxine and vice-president Mike Coomber.

Secretary David Comber, who was the main organiser of the fair, said the surplus raised from the draw meant the association would be able to purchase new seating for the centre.

Last year, the association was able to buy a defibrillator, which is now installed in the centre.

Arundel Wetland Centre 2 for 1 deal for National Lottery players

Young dancers qualify for world championships as Manning School of Irish Dancing celebrates its best year yet

Handmade items created by Angmering Made with Love for Turning Tides and Love Your Hospital