Southwick Christmas event hopes to ignite community spirit

The centre of Southwick will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland for what organisers hope will be a ‘fantastic community event’ on Saturday (December 16).

The road through Southwick Square will be closed to traffic from 10am and filled with fairground rides and market stalls selling gifts, crafts, food and drink.

Performances from groups including the Fishersgate choir and the Shoreham Allstars will take place throughout the day and Santa will make a visit.

Residents can also take part in a charity raffle, with the winner announced at around 3pm.

This year’s grand prize is Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club tickets at the Amex Stadium for the 1901 Cup, donated by Focus Group in Southwick Square.

All proceeds will be put towards the RNLI and a breast cancer charity.

The event will close with a sing-song of carols around the Christmas tree at 3.30pm.

The event has been organised by the Southwick Traders Association in conjunction with Adur District Council.

Nikki Lilley, business manager at Peter Marson Optometrist in Southwick Square, said: “We are hoping this year’s event will be really successful and well-attended.

“Hopefully, there will be a nice community atmosphere.

“We have lost a bit of that community spirit here, so we hope to get people back shopping in the square.”

Parking in Southwick Square car park will be free on the day and will continue to be free every Saturday until the end of the year to improve footfall in the town centre.

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s executive member for environment, said: “Come out and support local businesses and the local community for a lovely day and feel-good factor.”