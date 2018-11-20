Southlanders' community Christmas fair in Shoreham 'great day'

Everyone had a great time at the Southlanders’ community Christmas fair in Shoreham.

Even Santa popped in to join in the fun at the community café at Milward Court, Wilmot Road, on Saturday.

Fun at the community Christmas fair at Southlanders Community Caf in Shoreham. Photo by Derek Martin DM18112117a

Ann Martin, chairman of Southlanders Community Group, said: “It turned out to be a really good day fundraising wise. Overall, we took £715. This really helps with keeping the community café running.

“The kitchen was kept busy cooking burgers, bacon sandwiches, cheesy chips and homemade soup, thanks to Victoria and Stuart.

“The cake stall was sold out within a couple of hours and visiting stallholders, local residents with crafts, provided a variety of items for sale.

“Children enjoyed having their face painted by Josie, who donated her time and earnings to us.”

The raffle took £245 and Ann gave grateful thanks to the local businesses that donated vouchers and gifts.

Ann added: “Our thanks also go to everyone who attended and made it a great day. Even Santa did well, he went home with a sad face as there was only one lollipop left and he had to share it with Mrs Claus!”

Southlanders was set up in 2005 by a small group of residents and has continued to grow into an active organisation working to bring people together in the community. It is totally self funded and relies on active fundraising to continue running.

