Southlanders’ cake sale raises £168

Southlanders held an Easter cake sale on Monday, raising £168 for the community group.

Volunteers organised the gathering at Southlanders Community Café, in at Millward Court, Wilmot Road, Shoreham.

Southlanders chairman Ann Martin said: “Although numbers were down, probably due to the economic climate, we raised more than £100 and everyone enjoyed the tea and cakes. The traditional Welsh rarebit went down a treat, too.”

As well as tasty Easter cakes, there were gifts and preserves on sale.

Southlanders was set up in 2005 by a small group of residents and has continued to grow into an active organisation working to bring people together in the community. It is totally self funded and relies on active fundraising to continue running.