Sompting man ordered to pay £6,600 for not paying HMRC bond

A playground fitter from Sompting has been ordered to pay more than £6,600 for failing to pay a security bond owing to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

In a statement, a HMRC spokesperson said Jonathan Foster, 51, of Mountview Road, pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates Court on February 20 to not paying a security bond of £22,050.

Mr Foster, a director of Foster Landscapes Ltd, a company which installed playground areas, was ordered to pay £6,634.69, plus costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20, the statement added.

It read: “Based on his previous trading history, he was sent a ‘Notice of Requirement’ to protect the public purse against any future tax defaults.

“But he failed to pay the bond and continued to trade, contravening the Value Added Tax Act 1994.

“Foster pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates Court on 20 February 2018. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months. The company was given no separate penalty.”

Richard Wilkinson, assistant director of the fraud investigation service at HMRC, said: “Jonathan Foster was wrong to think he could get away with trading without following the rules.

“Anyone who is VAT registered, but has a history of failing to meet their tax obligations, may be required to pay a security bond as a precautionary measure to protect future tax revenue.

“It is a criminal offence if the bond is not paid, and only right that we tackle those businesses who commit this type of crime.”