Society coffee morning success

A coffee and doughnut morning run by East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society was said to be very successful, with people queueing at the door.

It featured the opportunity to buy seasonal plants, enter a raffle, and hunt for bargains on a bric-a-brac stall run by Elaine Nash.

Cups of coffee and freshly baked doughnuts were available for visitors to the event on Saturday, May 12 at the Conservative Hall, East Preston.

The society hosted Barry Newman, from the National Vegetable Society, to speak about growing vegetables in raised beds on Monday, May 14.

Alison Wilkinson, committee member, said: “This enlightening talk is clearly Barry’s passion and his mission to encourage us all to use this method of cultivation both for the very best results and, once set up, ease of gardening. After the break for a light ploughman’s supper Barry answered questions from the floor and the evening was concluded with a raffle.”

The next event to be put on by the society will be The Rose Show on Saturday, June 9 in the Conservative Hall.

Alison said: “You do not have to be a member to enter. Whether you are a novice gardener or have years of experience, we are keen to encourage everyone to take part. With a variety of fun classes for children we hope they will enter too.

“Roses are, obviously, the main feature of this show and the classes include seasonal flowering plants including sweet peas, specimen orchid, fuchsia, fern or foliage pot plant, cactus, as well as the usual section for fruit and vegetable classes.”

There will be prizes and cups presented for the best exhibits. Schedules are available from the show secretary on 01903 782191 and Kerry’s Tea Room, East Preston or visit the society’s website www.celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs.