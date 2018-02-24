Snow weather warning for Sussex extended to Wednesday

Snow showers in the South East are now expected to last until Wednesday.

The Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning in place for London and the South East to last from Monday morning until Wednesday evening.

It reads: “Heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday.

“There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off.

“Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”

Similar warnings are also in place for Tuesday and Monday, with the latest forecasts showing a shift further west across the country.

It comes as West Sussex County Council announced snow preparations ahead of the snow showers, which are being dubbed the ‘beast from the east’.

The Met Office has said the snow fall is due to meteorological changes around the North Pole.