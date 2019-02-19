Snake warning issued to Storrington group

A Storrington group has been warned their compost bins could be hosting unexpected visitors.

Les Allen-Williams, a former university lecturer, told Storrington Probus Club how the bins could be home to various creatures including grass snakes.

During the talk, which covered garden wildlife in spring, Les explained how to identify a range of creatures, often by spotting their poo.

Peter Kerns, from the club, said: “It was a good thing this talk was after lunch.

“Les went into some detail.”

At the talk, held after a carvery at the Tollgate, Bramber, Les added that insects, larvae, birds, rodents and larger animals such badgers, foxes and squirrels and also snakes could all visit the garden in spring.

At a previous lunch which was presided over by president Andrew Boultbee, club member and former pilot Rob Neal-Smith gave a talk on his love of flying assisted by his son who is also a BA pilot.

Rob told of his grandfather who was in the Royal Flying Corps and then became a founder member of the RAF.

Rob loved flying from an early age and joined B.E.A. in the 60s.

In Rob’s light-hearted talk, he chatted about the characters he had met and the interesting flights he had flown along with how the industry has changed.

Don Cleary has continued to organise coffee mornings.

The last one was at The Odd Fellows in Pulborough where 25 people enjoyed a chat over coffee and biscuits.

The club has paid tribute to two former members and a friend who died.

Peter Kerns added: “Richard Holliday, a highly valued member of the Club who kept his humour and great sense of dignity during his illness, passed at the end of December, and Derek Sharp, who held many positions in the club including president from 2001 to 2002 passed in January.

“Dorothy Mills, who had been a friend of the club for many years, passed away in early February after just celebrating her 100th birthday in January.

“They will all be greatly missed and our condolences and sincere wishes go out to their families.”

Future events include more coffee mornings, lunches with a variety of speakers, greyhound racing at Brighton and Hove Stadium.

Members will also be participating in a croquet competition with other probus clubs in the area, a country walk around Polesden Lacey and the Surrey hills, a coach trip to Windsor Castle and Saville Gardens, a holiday trip to the Isle of Man and joining many more events.

For more information about the club and its activities please see www.storringtonprobus.com