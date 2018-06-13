SLIDESHOW: Paw-some fun day held by Dogs Trust Shoreham

Thousands of residents and their furry friends showed their support for the Dogs Trust Shoreham at its annual fun day - including some former residents of the rehoming centre.

After many months of planning and organising, staff at the Brighton Road-based rehoming centre said they were 'delighted' by the support at the event.

Supporters at the fun day

With a popular dogshow and stalls offering everything from cakes to bedding, £15,000 was raised for the charity - with more pennies still being counted.

Lisa Herbert, Dogs Trust Shoreham supporter relations officer, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the local community and all of the supporters who turned up to help us raise money for the dogs in our care.

"We’d also like to say a huge thank you to anyone who donated raffle and tombola prizes.

"Their generosity made a huge contribution to the overall success of the day, allowing us to have the most successful fun day yet!”

Pia Offord, Dogs Trust Shoreham supporter relations officer, said: “It was wonderful to see so many old faces, meet so many new and of course not forgetting all our four-legged-friends who attended — many of whom were ex-residents that we were so happy to see doing so well.

"It’s always a team effort so Lisa and I would also like to thank our events assistant Ella Bowden-Williams for all of her hard work.”

Funds from the fun day will go towards allowing the rehoming centre to continue providing homeless and abandoned dogs with 'the best possible chance in life'.

The rehoming centre has already rehomed 132 dogs this year.

To adopt a four-legged friend, visit their website here.