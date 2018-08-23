Sir Robert Woodard Academy ‘proudly celebrating’ GCSE results

Students and staff at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing were ‘proudly celebrating’ today as GCSE results were released.

The academy has seen the proportion of students achieving passes at grades four and five plus in English and Maths improve by eight per cent, a spokesman said.

Sir Robert Woodard Academy students

The spokesman said there had been ‘a dramatic rise’ in the number of students who achieved the very highest grades of seven to nine.

There were strong performances from departments across the curriculum, with grade nine’s being awarded in English, Biology, French and RE.

The academy celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate in Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Health and Social Care and of 90 per cent in RE.

There was a significant improvement of 28 per cent to 78 per cent pass rate in French, with 70 per cent of grades at level five or above.

Megan Porter

A spokesman for the academy said: “We are immensely proud of the effort that our students have put in to achieve so much in what has been a very challenging year for them.”

Among the many individual successes were Isabel Carter, Megan Porter and Danielle Pacifico, who all achieved a grade seven to nine or equivalent in every subject.

Principal Kieran Scanlon said: “We had our first two students go to Oxbridge this year. I’m hoping these girls will follow in their footsteps.”

Mr Scanlon said attainment was up and he was ‘delighted’ to see the improvements in maths and English.

Danielle Pacifico, Kayleigh Mills and Grace Heath take in their success

He was also pleased with improvements in languages and said: “Considering that when I first joined we only had 35 sitting Modern Foreign Language subjects, this year we have a lot more.”

Pass rates continued to be high in performing arts subjects and sports. Mr Scanlon said: “All of our strong subjects performed really well.”

