A collision between two cars in Lancing is causing delays in the village and along the A27.

Grinstead Lane is reported to be partially blocked after an accident between two cars left 'debris and spillage' across the road.

Sussex Police

It is reported to have occurred at the junction with Crabtree Lane.

Traffic is queuing to the Manor Roundabout and eastbound along the A27, with further delays reported to be building as far back as the Shoreham Flyover.