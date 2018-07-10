Short memorial planned for much-loved Worthing Crematorium cat

A much-loved cat who made Worthing Crematorium its home for 16 years, bringing comfort to bereaved visitors, has died.

Outdoor cat Ashley was put to sleep after ‘old age finally caught up with him’, a spokesman said.

“Staff are not sure quite how he ended up at the facility in Horsham Road; he just arrived one day and decided to make the Crematorium his home,” a spokesman said.

“He is already very much missed by all of the staff and he provided a significant amount of comfort to our bereaved visitors.”

A short memorial service for Ashley will be planned.

