Shoreham town centre cottage in excellent condition open to offers in excess of £330,000

This mid-terrace cottage is located in minutes from the High Street in Shoreham town centre.

The property, in Ship Street, is offered in excellent condition and with no ongoing chain.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a separate living room and dining room, and a newly-fitted kitchen.

On the first floor there is a double bedroom and a family bathroom with bath and shower over.

Outside, there is a secluded west-facing courtyard style garden and a utility storage shed with power and light.

The property has period features including a feature fireplace.

Price offers in excess of £330,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk

