Shoreham students win top awards at Best in Everyone ceremony

Four star students from Shoreham Academy received top awards at United Learning’s national Secondary Best in Everyone Awards ceremony.

The awards acknowledge exceptional achievements of students and staff at United Learning schools across the country and the ceremony was held at Oxford Town Hall.

The Shoreham winners were George Harvey, who was named sportsman of the year for years seven to nine, Lucy Harrington-Rutterford, who won the geography award for years seven to nine, Charlie Heath, who received the geography award for years ten to 13, and Mubeen Noor, who won the business studies award.

Lucy said: “The United Learning Awards evening was a brilliant experience. The buzz and adrenaline of receiving my award and hearing praise given to others was amazing. I am very happy to have received my award and I am proud to represent Shoreham Academy.”

Teachers said George had impressed from his very first day at the academy.

As well as competing in gymnastics at a county level, he had represented the academy at competitions and came first in the individual and pairs categories at the West Sussex county acrobatics competition.

George said: “The Best in Everyone Awards evening was great. It was a privilege to be there representing Shoreham Academy.

“I would like to thank Miss Power for nominating me and all the people that have supported me to get this far in my sporting career.”

There were hundreds of nominations from across the country for the event.

Mubeen said: “The entire evening was such a special occasion for everyone attending.

“Being one of the few who received a Best in Everyone Award was a true privilege, and I have to thank all the teachers at Shoreham Academy for helping me to reach the level at which I can achieve an award such as this.”

Principal Jim Coupe congratulated all of the students on their success.

He said: “We are really pleased to have picked up four awards this year. The winning students are a real credit to Shoreham Academy and we congratulate them all on their achievements.”

