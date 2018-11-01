Shoreham semi-detached house with annexe close to schools

This three bedroom, semi-detached house with an annexe is situated in Shoreham.

The property, in Upper Shoreham Road, is around the corner from shops, as well as bus services and a doctors’ surgery.

Property

Ground floor accommodation comprises a large entrance hall, lounge and kitchen/dining room.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also a loft room with an en-suite shower room which is accessed by a motorised retractable staircase.

Outside, the front garden is mainly paved with off road parking for approximately three vehicles and a shared driveway with access to a converted garage and an annexe with fitted cupboards and an en-suite shower room.

Property

The large rear garden has a decked area stepping onto further decked area with various shrub and plant boarders stepping onto paved area.

Schools are also close at hand, while the centre of Shoreham, with its comprehensive shopping facilities, library and mainline railway station, is just under a mile away. The seafront and the South Downs are both within easy reach.

Price: £499,999.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk