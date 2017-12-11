Shoreham search called off after surfer found safe

A helicopter, rescue team and two lifeboats carried out a search in Shoreham this morning after receiving reports of a missing surfer, who has now been confirmed safe.

The HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a concerned family member at just before 10.15am today (Monday, December 11) reporting an overdue surfer in the area of Shoreham Beach, a spokesman confirmed.

Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team, Shoreham RNLI Lifeboats and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lee on Solent carried out a thorough search of the area.

Just before 11.30am, a further report came in from Sussex Police reporting that the overdue surfer had been found safe and well in the Selsey area.

The spokesman said: “It is believed that she had changed her mind about the location she was going to surf in but was unable to update her family as her phone had run out of battery.”

The search and rescue teams have all been stood down.