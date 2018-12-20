Shoreham school taken over by elves to raise money for Sussex children’s charity

Elves took over a Shoreham school for a day of fun dress-up fundraising for a Sussex children’s charity.

Pupils at St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Sullington Way took part in the Dress Yourself as an Elf day in support of Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, by coming to school wearing red, green or full elf costume.

Breakfast club children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School enjoying an 'elfy' breakfast

This Christmas, the charity will be raising money to provide jaundice monitors for the community midwifery team based at The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

A team of 75 midwives look after 6,000 new mothers and their babies every year from across the county. The monitors will allow midwives to carry out a simple at-home test on babies suspected of having jaundice.

The school has supported the Rockinghorse Dress Yourself as an Elf day for several years and this year managed to raise £178.25, with £18.10 of the total raised by Crocodoodle Creative Pre-School which is based on the school site.

