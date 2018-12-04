Shoreham’s Wadurs pool to install accessible facilities after fundraising success

A swimming pool in Shoreham is set to upgrade its changing facilities to meet the needs of adults and children with disabilities after meeting its fundraising target.

Wadurs Swimming Pool in Kingston Broadway, which is run by the charity Adur Community Leisure, has raised a total of £184,844 which will help it refurbish the existing toilet facilities and providing a fully inclusive Changing Places facility complete with a hoist and changing bed.

The new changing facilities will cater for people with a wide range of disabilities such as those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury and incontinence.

A donation of £14,183 from the Co-op Community Fund, made by the Co-Op in Shoreham, gave the final boost which helped the pool reach its target.

Simon Bunn, centre manager, said: “We are so grateful to the Co-op and the rest of our funders for their generosity.

“Thanks to them that we can now press ahead with our plans and make Wadurs accessible so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of swimming.

“Our new toilets and changing facilities will make a huge difference to people with additional needs and their carers.”

Other donations received for the project include £120,000 from Adur District Council’s section 106 monies, £50,000 from Sport England, £1,000 from Tesco’s Community Scheme and £461 from the public.

The project forms part of a wider refurbishment of the centre.

Project plans will go out to tender at the end of the year with work due to start on site in the Spring or Summer of 2019.

