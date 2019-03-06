Shoreham’s Kingston Wharf: Proposals for 255 new homes unveiled

The latest plans for the multimillion pound regeneration of Shoreham’s Kingston Wharf have been unveiled.

The revised proposals for the Brighton Road site, formerly home to Stamco and Day Aggregates, include 255 homes, a business centre, a café, a self-storage facility and a riverwalk.

Hyde Group and Easistore are holding a public exhibition of the plans today at the Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station in Brighton Road from 3pm to 8pm.

The homes in the development will comprise a mix of affordable and shared ownership properties, set over four to eight storeys, a Hyde Housing spokesman confirmed.

A total of 231 car parking spaces will be provided for the residential development, while the Easistore self-storage and business centre development will have 81 car parking spaces.

The development also includes plans to increase the width of the public footpath along the A259 to allow for a future cycle or bus lane, the spokesman said.

Revised plans

A number of changes have been made to earlier plans for the site, following feedback from the community and Adur District Council, a Hyde Housing spokesman said.

The proposals put forward at a public exhibition in January 2018 included 179 homes at the site.

Previous plans revealed in 2017 included 209 homes and an Aldi supermarket.

Following feedback from the community, the spokesman said there would no longer be a supermarket at the site.

This would prevent ‘further traffic pressure on the already congested A259’, the spokesman said.

The collaboration with Easistore has ‘enabled a softer landscape design and more homes to be built, without increasing the height or compromising existing views’, the spokesman said.

Additional landscaped spaces have also been added between the buildings.

A boost to the local economy

The development will give an annual boost of £4.82 million to the local economy, including £570,00 for Adur District Council, according to Hyde Housing.

Rhys Daniel, Associate Director for ‎the Hyde Group, said: “We have worked hard to include the views of the local community from our earlier plans and we are pleased with our plans to provide 255 quality homes, several hundred job opportunities and a new river walkway for Shoreham."

Paul Glenister, Managing Director for Easistore said: “We are delighted to be working with the Hyde Group on this major waterside regeneration and helping to transform this brownfield site.

"The business centre at Kingston Wharf will include meeting rooms, conference suites, café and break-out spaces together with storage and logistics facilities.”

What do you think of the plans? Get in touch at news@shorehamherald.co.uk

SEE MORE: Jury retire to consider verdict in Shoreham Airshow crash trial

Worthing's Banksy? Graffiti portraits of town icons appear by mystery artist

Sussex baby died after being shaken and left with brain damage - dad denies manslaughter