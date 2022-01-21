Shoreham RNLI rescues four people and dog in broken down boat near Brighton
The volunteer crew from Shoreham rescued a broken down boat near Brighton this week.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:16 am
Shoreham RNLI shared on social media, “Our volunteer crew had an early wake up call today (Thursday, January 20) at 4.45am when they launched our all weather lifeboat to rescue a broken down 55ft motorboat with four people and a dog on board.”
The team said the boat was seven miles from Brighton and the boat was taken to Shoreham Harbour.