Shoreham RNLI rescues four people and dog in broken down boat near Brighton

The volunteer crew from Shoreham rescued a broken down boat near Brighton this week.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:16 am
Photo from Shoreham RNLI SUS-220121-081014001

Shoreham RNLI shared on social media, “Our volunteer crew had an early wake up call today (Thursday, January 20) at 4.45am when they launched our all weather lifeboat to rescue a broken down 55ft motorboat with four people and a dog on board.”

The team said the boat was seven miles from Brighton and the boat was taken to Shoreham Harbour.

