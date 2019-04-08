Shoreham RNLI called to broken down boat with three on board

The Shoreham lifeboat responded to reports of a broken down boat with three people on board yesterday.

The inshore lifeboat crew was called to the scene off Shoreham Beach at lunchtime yesterday, an RNLI spokesman said.

The lifeboat towed the broken down boat to shore.

They were taken to the safety of the Lady Bee Marina in Shoreham, the spokesman confirmed.

