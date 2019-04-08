Shoreham residents tidy up streets for the Great British Spring Clean

Seven bags of rubbish were collected from the streets of Shoreham by residents joining in with the Great British Spring Clean event on Sunday.

Armed with bin liners, grabbers and gloves, residents young and old cleaned their way from the skate park in Ham Road to Coronation Green and the High Street before finishing at the railway footpath.

Councillor Catherine Arnold, who organised the event, said it was an opportunity to improve the town while also bringing different generations together.

She said: “With council budgets under strain for cleaning public space, I thought it would be good to organise a central Shoreham clean-up to reinstate some civil pride as well as bringing all ages of the community together.”

She said the event went ‘really well’.

