Shoreham pupils celebrate after receiving Lego donation

Pupils at a Shoreham primary school were excited to receive some new resources including benches, stationery and Lego.

Children from St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Sullington Way received a donation from Mackley at the end of the flood defences work in Shoreham.

Children from the school wearing the high-vis jackets and hard hats and proudly showing the lego that was donated by Mackley

This included a donation of two benches for the playground, Lego, hard hats, high-vis jackets, pencils and pens.

David Knapp, Mackley’s business development manager, said: “We are committed to working in partnership with the people who live and work in the areas where we operate and we support a wide range of local charities and community initiatives.

“We are delighted to make this donation to St Peter’s Catholic Primary School and will continue to support and encourage their fantastic achievements going forwards.”

The donation follows a plea from the school for Lego to be used at a lunchtime club staff have been running, aimed at developing social and communication skills as well as problem solving and creative thinking.

Staff said lack of finances has prohibited the school from being able to purchase any Lego for the club so headteacher Kate Crees sent an urgent request to building companies.

After the resources were received Mrs Crees said: “It is heartening to see companies take an interest in local schools. Mr Knapp and his team have been amazing.

“The playground benches now have pride of place in the playground and more children are able to participate in our lunchtime Lego club, which makes for happy playtimes.”

-----

‘Opportunity missed’ to make Shoreham footpath more accessible, says resident

Shoreham College becomes a haunted house for spooky school play

Upper Beeding Primary School welcomes exciting visitors including three hedgehogs

Southwick pupils experience life as Ancient Egyptians