Shoreham protestors stage Extinction Rebellion ‘die-in’ to raise climate change awareness

Climate change protestors have taken part in a staged demonstration in Shoreham town centre.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion movement, an international campaign aimed at forcing governments to act against the threat of global warming, performed a ‘die-in’ in East Street on Saturday.

Protestors perform a 'die-in' in Shoreham as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests. Pic: Sean Hawkey SUS-190513-125151001

Dozens of environmentalists gathered to lie on the ground for 11 minutes, brandishing placards with calls to action and scattering flowers over the stricken participants.

Shoreham’s Jo Bellm, 62, was one of the protestors and said the grand gesture was necessary as action must be taken immediately.

“Scientists throughout the world are saying it is beginning to get too late if we don’t do something quickly,” she said.

“We need to wake people up and say ‘come on, let’s do something about it’.”

The Extinction Rebellion protests have gained international recognition for the enormous staged protests across the UK.

It was formed in the summer of last year and received the backing of more than 100 academics in the following October, supporting a call for action.

Huge protests have taken place over the last couple of months, most notably in London where thousands of demonstrators, joined by environmentally-conscious celebrities, brought parts of the city to a standstill by lying down and chaining themselves to various landmarks.

Hundreds were arrested, but Saturday’s event took on a more family friendly atmosphere, with attendees of all ages making their stand.

Member of Parliament for East Worthing and Shoreham, Tim Loughton, was also in attendance and discussed activists’ concerns about the Conservative government’s role in tackling climate change.

Organisers said they were unsure if another demonstration was planned for the near future.