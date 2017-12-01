Shoreham prepares for business boosting Christmas event

A late night shopping Christmas event is set to give businesses in Shoreham a festive boost thanks to the strength of a new partnership between ‘enthusiastic’ community volunteers and the council.

The Light Up Shoreham Christmas Market on Friday, December 8, will see more than 40 stalls set up in the streets and shops open their doors until 9pm, with entertainment including music across two stages, carol singing and visits from Father Christmas and his reindeers.