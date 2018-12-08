Shoreham Port staff spend time volunteering to support Concordia and Lewes Bonfire

Staff from Shoreham Port have been spending time giving back to the community they work in by volunteering for a charity of their choice.

All members of staff are encouraged to spend one day per year out of work to help out their favourite charity or non-profit organisation.

Lewes Bonfire being built

Tony Parker, director of engineering, chose to volunteer at Lewes Bonfire with the Commercial Square Bonfire Society.

Tony’s role encompasses a variety of responsibilities including arranging the midnight prayers, organising and marshalling the band during the procession, and collecting the pallets for the bonfire, as well as using his professional expertise to build the bonfire alongside 20 volunteers across five days.

An estimated 30,000 people attended the annual Lewes celebration, with huge crowds gathering to watch the enormous bonfire built by Tony and fellow Commercial Square Bonfire Society volunteers at the Landport Recreation Ground.

Shoreham Port also contributed to the collection of pallets used in the construction of the bonfire.

Emily Kenneally, communications manager at Shoreham Port, acted as a 'dragon' on Concordia's Dragon's Den.

Tony said: “It was fantastic to volunteer for the Lewes Bonfire celebrations again this year for my charity day. There is a huge amount of work that goes into preparations, with volunteer groups working on various aspects of the event including fireworks and fencing to name a few.

“It is always a rewarding experience volunteering at Lewes Bonfire which really brings the community together.”

Port staff often give their support to groups and charities for presentations and one-off events as well.

Emily Kenneally, communications manager, acted as a dragon on Concordia’s Dragon’s Den, where each group of young volunteers created a social action project for a charity of their choice to help enhance their community.

They pitched their ideas to the team of dragons helping them to develop their confidence, self-awareness and team skills.

Emily said: “Concordia is a great organisation that encourages young people to become more actively involved in their community.

“It was brilliant to see how enthusiastic the young volunteers were when pitching their ideas, including ways to support homeless food banks and a dog walking event. Very well done to everyone who took part.”

