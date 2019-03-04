Shoreham Port’s popular free boat tours return – here’s how to book your place

Shoreham Port’s popular free boat tours are set to return in May and July to give people a behind-the-scenes look at the port.

The 45-minute tours, which include live commentary from Port staff, will take visitors down the impounded basin, more commonly known as the canal, where they will be able to see all of the action on the terminals and get a good glimpse of some passing vessels.

The tours are open to all and free of charge but residents are advised to book in advance.

There is also disabled access onto the boat.

The trips will run on Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, as part of the Brighton Fringe festival. To book a place, visit the festival website here.

Kate Tyrer, Communications Executive at the Port, said: “We are pleased to be part of the Brighton Fringe festival again this year, which will give even more people the opportunity to have a behind-the-scenes view of what happens at Shoreham Port as they cruise down the canal.”

A week of back-to-back boat trips for the local ommunity and business groups will be taking place in July from Monday 1 to Friday 5.

These tours are now available to book via the Shoreham Port website here.

Emily Kenneally, communications manager, said: “We’re really excited about the boat tours planned in spring and summer and can’t wait to welcome even more people to Shoreham Port, following the fantastic feedback we have had from previous years.

“As always, we’re hoping for sunny skies, but free ice-cream will be on offer whatever the weather!”

