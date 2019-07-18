Shoreham park wins green flag status for the first time

A park in Shoreham has been awarded the Green Flag for the first time for displaying the highest environmental standards and beautiful maintenance.

Buckingham Park in Shoreham was awarded the Keep Britain Tidy charity gold standard for the first time, joining Lancing Manor Park which retained its award.

Lancing Manor Park

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s Executive Member for the Environment, said: “I am delighted that Buckingham Park has joined Lancing Manor on our list.

“It’s a testimony to the hard work of our parks staff and volunteers.

“Our green spaces are tremendously important and we must do all we can to preserve them in a fit state for future generations.”

Because Lancing Manor has been awarded the Green Flag before, judges from Keep Britain Tidy ‘mystery shopped’ the green space, dropping in unannounced to ensure the standards were being maintained.

It passed without problem.

Buckingham Park was being judged for the first time, with experts particularly impressed with the maintenance of the sports pitches and the robot used to mark out the lines.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 International winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”

