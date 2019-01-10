Shoreham nursery fundraiser helps secure new defibrillator for town centre

A nursery has raised funds towards a community crowd-funding appeal and helped secure Shoreham town centre's second publicly-accessible defibrillator.

The equipment has been installed outside the Sunshine Nursery in Tarmount Lane, Shoreham, as part of a community defibrillator appeal launched by the chairman of Adur District Council, Joss Loader.

Nursery manager Allie Wolke holding the defibrillator with (from left) Jason Palmer, Joss Loader, chairman of Adur District Council, Joe Pelling and Kevin Allen

Following a fund-raising drive, Sunshine Nursery combined their donations with Shoreham Insurance Services, who had already crowd-funded to install a defibrillator at The Bridge Inn back in the Autumn and had secured surplus funds.

Alison Wolke from the nursery said: “We really wanted to be able to locate a defibrillator outside our nursery which was available to the whole community.

"We were delighted when Shoreham Insurance Services got in touch and invited us to work together and it’s meant that we have been able to install the defibrillator in record time.

“Special thanks to Scott Avis, of Brindley’s Electrical Services, who installed it for a heavily discounted fee.”

Three defibrillators have already been installed on Shoreham Beach - at Ferry Road, The Moorings at Emerald Quay and the Church of the Good Shepherd.

Another has been installed outside Visions Hair Salon in Crabtree Lane, Lancing - with funding already secured for a further four in the village.

All machines are being match-funded by the Sussex Heart Charity.



Ms Loader said “I am absolutely amazed and delighted by the ongoing success of this appeal which is a real community effort.

"People have been quick to rally round and I am indebted to the Sussex Heart Charity for their generosity and unstinting support.

“I am doing this in memory of my late father, Brian Hollebone, who died very suddenly from a catastrophic heart attack more than 30 years ago, when defibrillators were not available.

"If just one resident's life can be saved, I shall consider it a job very well done."

Anyone with any fund-raising ideas or suggestions of locations can email joss.loader@adur.gov.uk

