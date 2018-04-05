Shoreham meeting to put planning issues in the spotlight

Planning and development issues will be put in the spotlight at a meeting in Shoreham organised by Adur Residents Environment Action (AREA).

The public meeting will take place at the Ropetackle arts centre in Shoreham High Street at 7.30pm on Monday, April 16.

A spokesman from AREA said: “This is an opportunity for residents of Adur District to make their feelings known and to ask questions about the extensive number of imminent planning developments in the district, prior to the council elections on May 3.”

Representatives from local groups including the Shoreham Society, Shoreham Beach Residents Association, Kingston Beach Residents Association, Adur Floodwatch and Campaign to Protect Rural England will be on the panel to give information and help answer questions where possible.

Local councillors have also been invited to attend.

The spokesman said: “AREA is asking: Who is listening to the community? Which election candidates will stand up for our environment?

“Have they listened to residents’ concerns? Do you think Adur district can sustain uncontrolled development with no improved infrastructure, pollution levels or limits on traffic and pollution levels?”

