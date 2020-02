The Shoreham RNLI's inshore and all weather lifeboats were called to reports of a distressed man in the water this morning.

The crews were tasked at 6am to the incident in Hove, a spokesman confirmed on Twitter.

They carried out a search before it was established that the man was safe and in the care of Sussex Police.

