The Shoreham lifeboat crew was tasked with towing a 78ft fishing boat with five crew on board back to shore yesterday.

The lifeboat was called to assist after the 160 tonne fishing boat broke down yesterday morning (Sunday, June 10).

The lifeboat reaching the fishing boat. Photo: Warwick Baker

The fishing boat was towed to safety by the all weather lifeboat to Shoreham Harbour, a spokesman confirmed.