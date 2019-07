Lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton have saved a man who had come into difficulty in the water.

Teams from the two RNLI stations scrambled to reports of a man in difficulty in Hove this morning, according to a tweet from Shoreham RNLI.

The Coastguard search team quickly located the man, said the tweet, and a rescue swimmer brought the casualty back to shore.

Once ashore, he was treated by South East Coast Ambulance Service, said the tweet.