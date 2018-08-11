Shoreham lifeboat helps recover person in water in Brighton

The Shoreham RNLI lifeboat was called to help the Brighton lifeboat recover a person in the water in the early hours of the morning.
The RNLI lifeboat was called at 5.45am to reports of a person in the water near the pier in Brighton.
The person was swiftly recovered and handed into the care of the ambulance service, a Shoreham lifeboat spokesman confirmed.
Yesterday afternoon, the crew had been paged to reports of a man possibly in difficulties in the water in Brighton.
However the man made his own way ashore safely, the spokesman said.
SEE MORE: Shoreham lifeboat called to ‘kitesurfer in trouble’ in Worthing
Sculptor presents bust of RNLI founder to Shoreham lifeboat station
Shoreham lifeboat launched to ‘drifting inflatable’