Shoreham lifeboat helps recover person in water in Brighton

The Shoreham RNLI lifeboat was called to help the Brighton lifeboat recover a person in the water in the early hours of the morning.

The RNLI lifeboat was called at 5.45am to reports of a person in the water near the pier in Brighton.

The person was swiftly recovered and handed into the care of the ambulance service, a Shoreham lifeboat spokesman confirmed.

Yesterday afternoon, the crew had been paged to reports of a man possibly in difficulties in the water in Brighton.

However the man made his own way ashore safely, the spokesman said.

