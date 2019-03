Shoreham’s inshore lifeboat was called to reports of an unidentified object in the water today (Saturday, March 23).

The lifeboat was launched at 10.45am to reports of the object in the water off Shoreham.

On Twitter, the Shoreham Lifeboat team said: “Our inshore lifeboat was called to a report of a unidentified object in the water off Shoreham.

“After a search it was found to be three wooden pallets.”

The Shoreham Lifeboat team said the call had been made with good intent.