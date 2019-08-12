Winners were: Barry Hillman, Banksian Medal for receiving most money, Tom Pollington Memorial Cup for vegetables; Nigel Clark, intermediate classes, Brian Thomas Memorial Cup for exhibition onions, green rosette for best fruit or vegetable; Ian Swyer, R.R. Ebbetts Challenge Cup for vegetables, William John Phillips Cup for vegetable trug; Ann Cox, salad tray; Tim Loughton, L. Middleton Challenge Cup for master gardener, W. Sparrow Shield for collection of vegetables, Harold Brown Cup for fruit; Jenny Hughes, Shoreham Top Tray; John Cole, Burgess Challenge Cup for dahlias, Shoreham Top Vase; Ted Banks, Gladys Thomas Challenge Bowl for gladiolus, Lydon Shield for best spike of gladiolus; Gordon Wellfare, British Fuchsia Society crested spoon, George Cook Memorial Challenge Cup for pot plants, red rosette for best flower or pot plant; Mavis Maple, Cheesman Challenge Cup for cut flowers; Gill Robbins, Flora Challenge Cup for floral art; Lorraine Saunders, Fred and Val Photography Shield for photography; Leatham Green, homecrafts cookery; Helen Swyer, open craft table; yellow rosette.
Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society summer show in pictures
Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society continued its centenary year celebrations with its main summer show, which went ahead on Saturday despite the high winds. Carefully-protected blooms were brought in to the Shoreham Centre and they made a spectacular show of colour, alongside the many varieties of vegetables on display.
