Shoreham Lifeboat was alerted by the National Coastwatch Institution on Thursday afternoon (January 27).

The RNLI said the rucksack was seen floating in the water by the eastern arm of Shoreham Harbour.

The inshore lifeboat was launched and the crew retrieved the bag and brought it ashore.

Shoreham Coastguard subsequently established that the bag had been 'accidentally dropped' into the water.

