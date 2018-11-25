Shoreham funeral director raises charity funds at Blind Veterans Christmas fête

A Shoreham funeral director raised nearly £150 for Blind Veterans at the charity’s Christmas fête.

Caring Lady Funereal Directors in High Street, Shoreham, had a stall at the fête selling cookies for Father Christmas, sweets in jars and boxes, homemade flapjacks and fairy cakes.

Rachel Chitty from Blind Veterans giving the bear to lucky George Aston

There was also a Guess the Bear’s Name competition, which was won by Rachel Chitty, a fundraiser from Blind Veterans.

Rather than keep the gigantic stuffed toy for herself, Rachel gave the bear to a ten-year-old boy called George Aston who raised a lot of money for the charity by donating all his 5p pieces he had collected over the year.

Clare Taylor, funeral co-ordinator, said: “It was a wonderful selfless gesture. His face was just ecstatic. He was a lovely young man.

“My daughter was rather sad to see it go but she agreed it was going to a good home.”

