Shoreham fun day raises hundreds for new Worthing hospital suite

A family fun day in Shoreham raised £766 towards Worthing Hospital’s new maternity bereavement suite on Saturday.

Becky Cobden, 27, from Shoreham, organised the event in memory of her son, Bobby, who was tragically stillborn in December 2016.

Family fun at the Shoreham event

Becky said the event at the Co-Op Community Space in Ham Road, which involved a cake sale, raffle, tombola and face painting, went ‘really well’.

The afternoon helped raise awareness of SANDS, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity.

