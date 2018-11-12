Shoreham falls silent to remember the fallen on Armistice day

Silence descended around Shoreham on Sunday as residents remembered the fallen on Armistice Day.



Marchers from the Army Cadets, Her Majesty's Coastguard, and youth groups from around the town assembled at the Shoreham Community Centre for 9:30am.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton marched alongside other local figures as the parade set off at 9:45am.

Despite rain pouring down just before, spirits were not dampened as onlookers watched the parade march through the town.

As the parade proceeded towards the Church of St Mary de Haura, a solemn silence surrounded the church bells.

Observers looked thoughtfully at a grave adorned with knitted poppies and snippets of war poetry near the church entrance.

Remembrance parade in Shoreham. Photo: Sam Brooke

Reverend Ann Waizenenker then led a service inside the church at 10am.

At 11am two minutes’ silence were held at the war memorial outside the church, where wreaths were later laid.

The bells rang out for an hour from St Mary de Haura Church at 12.30pm, in unison with thousands of bells across the country. They were played by a group of new recruits who have been learning the ancient art of bell-ringing in preparation for the event.

In Shoreham's East Street, a musical collaboration between Quayside Yuke and the Wellington Wailers took place, which included handbell-ringing.

Wreaths in Shoreham. Photo: Ian Bush

A First World War exhibition at the Marlipins Museum in High Street, Shoreham, held a special Sunday opening from 11.30am to 3.30pm. The displayincluded photographs showing the town during the war, artefacts and other items from the museum’s collection - all curated by a group of nine dedicated volunteers.

At Shoreham Fort, lanterns were laid beneath a beacon as part of the Battle’s Over event - an international commemoration marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

At 6pm lone pipers played Battle O’er, a traditional Scottish air played after a battle. At 6.55pm, buglers sounded the Last Post followed by the laying of lanterns – one for each name on the Shoreham War Memorial.

The bells then rang out again from St Mary de Haura church in a quarter peal, which lasted for around 45 minutes.

Remembrance parade. Photo: Sam Brooke

Schoolchildren remember

Ahead of Armistice day on Sunday, a number of events took place at schools in the town.

Shoreham College held a well attended Remembrance service at the school on Thursday.

Swiss Gardens primary school displayed one of the Tower of London poppies, which was generously gifted by grandparent Suzy Franklin. Anthony Morris, a friend of the school, built a custom made oak display box for it which bears the inscription 'lest we forget'. He said: “If one child looks at it and thinks I’d like to find out about the war then I will be pleased!”

Pupils had a moment of thought in assembly followed by a minute’s silence at 11.00 am to remember those fallen in all wars and to think about and remember those currently serving in our armed forces.

A symbolic oak tree was planted in Buckingham Park, Shoreham, by Adur District Council chairman Joss Loader on Friday. Pupils from Buckingham Park Primary School attended, with year-six pupils writing poems and prose from the perspective of frontline soldiers and those who stayed behind.

The display box with poppy at Swiss Gardens primary school

Additional reporting by Sam Brooke.

