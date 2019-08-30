Shoreham Extinction Rebellion to hold funeral march in memory of lost flora and fauna

A procession of mourners dressed in black will travel through Shoreham on Sunday ‘in memory of the flora and fauna which have perished as a result of the escalating climate crisis’, Extinction Rebellion activists said.

The march, which will be accompanied by a New Orleans Funeral Band and a funeral hearse, will meet outside St Mary de Haura church at 11am before travelling along East Street and the A259 to the roundabout and back.

Extinction Rebellion puts up air pollution signs in Shoreham

Stefan Lindon, a member of the group, said: “We are holding this march to help raise awareness of the climate emergency and how it will have an impact on everyone.

“We don’t want Shoreham-by-Sea to become Shoreham-under-Sea.”

During the funeral march, support staff will be engaging with locals and commuters in order to raise awareness of the contribution that man-made CO2 emissions are making to biodiversity loss, rising global temperatures, ocean acidification and the destruction of arable land.

A recent report by the IPBES (Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services) suggests that more specie’s are becoming extinct than in any other time of human history and that approximately one million species ‘already face extinction, many within decades, unless action is taken to reduce the intensity of drivers of biodiversity loss.

Extinction Rebellion puts up air pollution signs in Shoreham

The road will remain open during the hour-long march but traffic will be affected, the group said.

Shoreham members of Extinction Rebellion have also put up new banners at the eastern gateway to Shoreham, highlighting ‘the perils of ever increasing traffic’ on the main coastal route.

The group said that the 30,000 vehicles travelling daily through the town adversely affect the health and well being of residents.

They hope the signs will encourage people to think about their journeys and how they might travel more efficiently.

Shoreham High Street has been designated by Adur District Council as an Air Quality Management Area – an area where the levels of nitrogen dioxide exceed the National Air Quality Objective.

Extinction Rebellion holds regular Wednesday meetings at 7pm in room one of the Shoreham Community Centre for those interested in non-violent resistance to the climate emergency.

SEE MORE: Worthing protesters block major road over Boris Johnson’s parliamentary suspension

Parys Lapper funeral: Dozens of motorbikes ride in tribute to son of artist Alison Lapper

Tributes paid to ‘colourful character’ from Upper Beeding