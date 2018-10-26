Shoreham College pupils set fire to 3D models to learn about Great Fire of London

Year-two pupils at Shoreham College have been studying the Great Fire of London by creating and destroying their own version of Pudding Lane.

They discovered where, why and how it started and learned all about Samuel Pepys, who wrote an eyewitness account of the blaze.

Shoreham College pupils enjoyed learning about the great fire of London by setting fire to their 3D models of Pudding Lane

All the children built their own 3D models of a typical house in 1666 and Pudding Lane was recreated in the classroom.

To show the class how quickly fire can spread the model was taken outside for a demonstration.

The children were in awe as they saw their models go up in flames while singing London’s Burning at the top of their voices.

