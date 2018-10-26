Shoreham College pupils donate hundreds of items to Hove homeless charity Off The Fence

Pupils from Shoreham College dedicated their harvest festival collection to a charity for the homeless and collected hundreds of items.

Concerned for homeless people in the area, the College Pupil Council voted to do something about it by collecting clothing, food and other essential supplies for donation to Hove-based charity Off The Fence.

During the harvest assembly, head teacher Richard Taylor-West explained the history and Christian significance behind the harvest festival period and linked it to charitable action in the community.

He said: “It is so pleasing to see that you have shown that you understand the importance of helping others in our community. In the words of the hymn, Come Ye Thankful People Come, we need to gather things in as the winter approaches.”

One year-eight pupil, Harry Otley, took it upon himself to do a sponsored bike ride, using the money he raised to purchase an array of 45 new items to donate. Also, year-five pupil Olivia Burke organised a book sale which raised £130 to present to the charity.

The donations were transported by school minibus directly to the charity in Hove, which was delighted with the donations.

An Off the Fence spokesperson said: “A big thank you for the wonderful harvest food gifts, clothing and other essential items. Your contributions will make a profound impact right across all of our projects but especially for those who sleep rough on our streets. Thank you for caring and thank you for sharing.”

