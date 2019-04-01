Shoreham College becomes a haunted house for spooky school play

Specialist ghost hunters led audiences around Shoreham College last week to investigate a series of mysterious hauntings.

The immersive, site-specific performance around the St Julian’s Lane building brought visitors into contact with a parade of spooky characters – from the Grey Lady to the ghastly Drowned Child, the horrifying Starved Children to the ghoulish Maid. The school play consisted of five short plays which drew on ghost stories from local history - view our photo gallery here.

The students merged local history with their drama skills to thrill the audience

A few of the ghostly cast members

Guides and experts completed the line-up of the terrifying undead cast

The show consisted of five short plays which took place in difference locations around the Shoreham College site

