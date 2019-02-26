Shoreham Coastguard responds to people in the water in Worthing and Hove

The Shoreham Coastguard was called out twice to reports of people in the water yesterday (Monday, February 25).

The first call came in at 11.45am, when the team was paged to a report of a male ‘in and out of the water in Worthing’, the spokesman said.

On arrival, the area was searched and the man was located with officers from Sussex Police ‘safe and well’, the Coastguard said.

Later on Monday at 6.09pm, the team responded alongside the Newhaven Coastguard and the RNLI in Brighton to a report of a woman in the water in Hove.

On arrival, the woman was in the care of Sussex police, the spokesman confirmed.

On Thursday, the Coastguard was tasked along with the Shoreham RNLI to a report of a possible casualty in the water – however the crews stood down following confirmation that it was drift wood in the water.

