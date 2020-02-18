Shoreham Coastguard call-out believed to be ‘hoax call’

The Shoreham Coastguard was tasked to a report of a person in the water in Brighton this morning in what turned out to be a ‘hoax call’.

The team was paged at 1.16am today (Tuesday, February 18) along with the Brighton RNLI to a report of a person in the water at Brighton Pier, a Shoreham Coatguard spokesman said.

‘Extensive searches’ were carried out on their arrival.

The spokesman said: “With nothing found both teams stood down as call was believed to be a hoax call.”

It came after a busy weekend for the team as Storm Dennis hit the area.

SEE MORE: Uncertain future for Sussex stores as national chain warns it could close 100 branches

Plans to turn Steyning Grammar School into academy opposed by teachers’ union

Shoreham stabbing: Teenager from Sompting charged with attempted murder