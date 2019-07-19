Shoreham clerical assistant among 83 people arrested during drink-driving crackdown

A clerical assistant from Shoreham was among 83 people arrested in Sussex during a summer crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

Police said the crackdown campaign, which takes place every summer and Christmas when social occasions are typically at their peak, ran from 24 June to 7 July.

Among those arrested was Catherine Hambrook, 37, a clerical assistant, of Williams Road, Shoreham, said police.

She was arrested in Parklands, Shoreham, on 30 June and charged with driving with 49mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, according to police.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 16 July, she was disqualified from driving for 12 months, a spokesman confirmed.

She was also ordered to pay a £309 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge, said the spokesman.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Roads Policing Unit for Surrey Police and Sussex Police, said: “It is hugely disappointing that so many people still make the conscious decision to drive with drink or drugs in their system.

“We run dedicated campaigns at peak times of the year – during summer and over Christmas – to provide education and enforcement, and this is in addition to routine roads policing 365 days a year.

“Driving while over the specified limit for drink or drugs is a serious offence which carries significant risks – it is one of the four most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions on our roads.

“Every year we see people’s lives being destroyed by drink and drug-drivers.

“And it’s not just those unfortunate enough to be involved in a collision – it also affects the offender themselves, with consequences including a criminal record, a fine or jail term, increased car insurance, potential job loss and trouble travelling to some countries.

“In an ideal world, no one would commit any offences and we wouldn’t have to make any arrests.

“But we have a duty to keep people on our roads as safe as possible, and anyone who compromises this will be dealt with robustly.

“I cannot stress enough that the risk is real, and if you drive under the influence of drink or drugs, your next journey could be your last.”

The consequences of driving under the influence of drink or drugs could be:

– A minimum 12 month ban;

– An unlimited fine;

– A possible prison sentence;

– A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

– An increase in your car insurance;

– Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

